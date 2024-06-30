T20 champions India receive Tk28.76 crore as prize money after title triumph

Virat Kohli's inventiveness and Rohit Sharma's inspiring captaincy ended India's agonizing 11-year wait for a global crown, as the star-studded team defeated perennial bridesmaids South Africa by seven runs in a see-saw final to win its second T20 World Cup trophy on Saturday.

India scored 176 for 7 in 20 overs at Kensington Oval in Barbados after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. South Africa responded with 169/8.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded Team India, the 2024 T20 World Cup champions, $2.45 million (Tk28.76 crore approximately).

South Africa, which lost the summit fight by a close margin, received $1.28 million (about Tk15.02 crore).

England and Afghanistan, who were eliminated from the tournament after losing in the semi-finals to India and South Africa, respectively, received $787,500 apiece (approximate Tk9.24 crore).