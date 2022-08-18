T Sports to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2022 in Bangladesh

T Sports, owned by Bashundhara Group, has bought the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Bangladesh.

The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in Qatar on 20 November and will be televised live on T Sports, said a press release.

Safwan Sobhan, vice-chairman of Bashundhara Group and managing director of T Sports, said, "As the country's first sports channel, we have taken the initiative to live-broadcast all popular sporting events from the start."

"We are grateful to FIFA for selecting T Sports as the World Cup broadcast partner," he added.

The group stage matches will start at 4pm, 7pm, 10pm and 1am, Bangladesh time.

T Sports will also produce some variations on television-centric shows. Former footballers from Europe and Latin American countries will also participate in the shows.

T Sports' Chief Executive Ishtiaq Sadeque, said, "There have been various events in Bangladesh before the world cup. But we are thinking of changing something. We have planned to produce a programme maintaining international sports channel standards."

He hoped that T Sports viewers would get a show that they will be proud of.