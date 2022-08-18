T Sports to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2022 in Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

T Sports to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2022 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 09:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

T Sports, owned by Bashundhara Group, has bought the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Bangladesh.

The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in Qatar on 20 November and will be televised live on T Sports, said a press release.

Safwan Sobhan, vice-chairman of Bashundhara Group and managing director of T Sports, said, "As the country's first sports channel, we have taken the initiative to live-broadcast all popular sporting events from the start."

"We are grateful to FIFA for selecting T Sports as the World Cup broadcast partner," he added.

The group stage matches will start at 4pm, 7pm, 10pm and 1am, Bangladesh time.

T Sports will also produce some variations on television-centric shows. Former footballers from Europe and Latin American countries will also participate in the shows.

T Sports' Chief Executive Ishtiaq Sadeque, said, "There have been various events in Bangladesh before the world cup. But we are thinking of changing something. We have planned to produce a programme maintaining international sports channel standards."

He hoped that T Sports viewers would get a show that they will be proud of.

T Sports / world cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

8h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

7h | Pursuit
The members of BracU Dichari in Poland for the ERL Championship Round. Photo: Courtesy

BracU Dichari: A Bangladeshi robotics team on the world stage

9h | Pursuit
FundedNext aims to provide funds to traders with the best possible trading experience and to maximise the opportunity to unleash their true potential. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

FundedNext: A global prop-trading firm built by a Bangladeshi youth

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

12m | Videos
BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

1h | Videos
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

3h | Videos
Nutritious food for mother

Nutritious food for mother

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar
Economy

Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar