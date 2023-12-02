Sylhet Test performance sign of ‘ever-improving’ Bangladesh team, says Southee

Sports

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 01:11 pm

Related News

Sylhet Test performance sign of ‘ever-improving’ Bangladesh team, says Southee

Last year in January, the Tigers stunned New Zealand in Mount Maunganui and a year and a half later, they overturned the Black Caps in empathic fashion in their first match of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 01:11 pm
Photo: NZC
Photo: NZC

New Zealand captain Tim Southee praised Bangladesh after they conceded two losses in the last three Tests against the Asian side. Last year in January, the Tigers stunned New Zealand in Mount Maunganui and a year and a half later, they overturned the Black Caps in empathic fashion in their first match of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Several New Zealand players spoke about the difficulties the conditions here pose, and Southee said Bangladesh is a tough place to tour.

"We've come to know that Bangladesh are a tough side in this part of the world though. They're very used to these conditions," he told reporters after the match. "It's a tough place to come and play. And for us in New Zealand, we've been very good for a long period of time in our conditions. And I think every time you lose it's not ideal, and I think it's just a sign of an ever improving Bangladesh team."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The New Zealand captain rued lack of sustained pressure applied by the bowlers and said they needed more partnership. 

"Bangladesh bowlers were able to apply pressure for a long period of time. I think we did it in periods, but we probably didn't do it for long enough. And then you always, as a betting unit, you're always looking at partnerships," he said. 

Southee heaped praise on his opposite number Najmul Hossain Shanto after his heroic ton in Bangladesh's second innings which helped them set a stiff target.

"I think Shanto's innings was a great innings, and one that obviously a very timely one as well, the situation of the game, so, there's many things you can look back on and as a side, you're just looking to improve and hopefully, learn from this and move forward in a few days time," he stated.

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Tim Southee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

4h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

4h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

4h | Panorama
(From Left) Sahid Hossain Mustakim, Sadia Ahmmed and Jishanul Islam are from United International University while Aadiba Tasneem Anam, who was not present at the event, studies at North South University. PHOTO: COURTESY

IPBlockchainPro: An invention by Bangladeshi students that could revolutionise the IP landscape

17h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

28m | TBS Stories
Keep some funds for good stocks

Keep some funds for good stocks

1h | TBS Markets
Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

19h | TBS Stories
Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

15h | TBS Economy