Sylhet Test performance sign of ‘ever-improving’ Bangladesh team, says Southee

New Zealand captain Tim Southee praised Bangladesh after they conceded two losses in the last three Tests against the Asian side. Last year in January, the Tigers stunned New Zealand in Mount Maunganui and a year and a half later, they overturned the Black Caps in empathic fashion in their first match of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Several New Zealand players spoke about the difficulties the conditions here pose, and Southee said Bangladesh is a tough place to tour.

"We've come to know that Bangladesh are a tough side in this part of the world though. They're very used to these conditions," he told reporters after the match. "It's a tough place to come and play. And for us in New Zealand, we've been very good for a long period of time in our conditions. And I think every time you lose it's not ideal, and I think it's just a sign of an ever improving Bangladesh team."

The New Zealand captain rued lack of sustained pressure applied by the bowlers and said they needed more partnership.

"Bangladesh bowlers were able to apply pressure for a long period of time. I think we did it in periods, but we probably didn't do it for long enough. And then you always, as a betting unit, you're always looking at partnerships," he said.

Southee heaped praise on his opposite number Najmul Hossain Shanto after his heroic ton in Bangladesh's second innings which helped them set a stiff target.

"I think Shanto's innings was a great innings, and one that obviously a very timely one as well, the situation of the game, so, there's many things you can look back on and as a side, you're just looking to improve and hopefully, learn from this and move forward in a few days time," he stated.