Sylhet Strikers owners to distribute BPL prize money amongst players and management

Sports

TBS Report
17 February, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 07:08 pm

Related News

Sylhet Strikers owners to distribute BPL prize money amongst players and management

Sylhet, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, were the first team to qualify for the playoffs. They lost the first qualifier, then bounced back by defeating Rangpur Riders in the second. Comilla overcame the challenge posed by Sylhet thanks to fifties from Johnson Charles and Litton Das.

TBS Report
17 February, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 07:08 pm
Photo: Sylhet Strikers
Photo: Sylhet Strikers

The owners of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) runner-up Sylhet Strikers have decided to distribute the entire prize money amongst the squad members and management. 

"Sylhet Strikers owners have decided to distribute the BPL 2023 Runnerup prize money of Taka 10000000 (One Crore) amongst the players and management," read a press release.

"The decision to give away prize money achieved by the team was taken during the Sylhet phase of the tournament," it added.

Sylhet, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, were the first team to qualify for the playoffs. They lost the first qualifier, then bounced back by defeating Rangpur Riders in the second. Comilla overcame the challenge posed by Sylhet thanks to fifties from Johnson Charles and Litton Das.

Cricket

Sylhet Strikers / BPL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

6h | Panorama
Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Why haven't alternative energy sources taken off in a bigger way yet?

6h | Panorama
Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

7h | Panorama
The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 is the most affordable way to fulfil your dream of owning a Supra. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota GR Supra 2.0: The most reasonable poster car for Bangladeshi roads

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight
Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

1h | TBS Entertainment
Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

1d | TBS Entertainment
Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March