Sylhet Strikers owners to distribute BPL prize money amongst players and management

The owners of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) runner-up Sylhet Strikers have decided to distribute the entire prize money amongst the squad members and management.

"Sylhet Strikers owners have decided to distribute the BPL 2023 Runnerup prize money of Taka 10000000 (One Crore) amongst the players and management," read a press release.

"The decision to give away prize money achieved by the team was taken during the Sylhet phase of the tournament," it added.

Sylhet, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, were the first team to qualify for the playoffs. They lost the first qualifier, then bounced back by defeating Rangpur Riders in the second. Comilla overcame the challenge posed by Sylhet thanks to fifties from Johnson Charles and Litton Das.