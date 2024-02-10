Sylhet Strikers join 'Bhag Kore Khai' project to provide meals to underprivileged people

Present at the event were representatives from Sylhet Strikers including the owner, management committee & players. Moreover, the owner of Chow-Man Restaurant, Mohammad Fakhar Uddin and Ashabus Safa were present to inaugurate the project.

Photo: Sylhet Strikers
Photo: Sylhet Strikers

Under the project "Bhag Kore Khai" initiated by Chow-Man Restaurant, Sylhet Strikers and JCI Dhaka Premier the journey began today Thursday, February 08 2024 at Banani Dhaka, to provide meals to underprivileged people. This unique initiative ensures that for every customer dining at Chow-Man Restaurant, an equal number of underprivileged people will be served meals the next day by Chow-Man Restaurant.

Present at the event were representatives from Sylhet Strikers including the owner, management committee & players. Moreover, the owner of Chow-Man Restaurant, Mohammad Fakhar Uddin and Ashabus Safa were present to inaugurate  the project.

Besides, present were representatives from JCI Dhaka Premier including the Local President Ashabus Safa, Local Executive Vice President Gazi Naim Manzoor, Local Vice President Syed Ziaul Ahsan, Committee Chair Ayman Nasim, Secretary General Gazi Shahriar Mridul and other general members.

Through the "Bhag Kore Khai" project, it will be possible to provide food to countless underprivileged and needy people throughout the year, which the initiators believe will bring significant and positive change to society.

Bangladesh National Cricket Team player and Sylhet Strikers  player Najmul Hossain Shanto inaugurated the "Bhag Kore Khai" project by serving food to underprivileged children. Nazmul Hossain Shanto also expressed gratitude for being a part of this initiative and urged everyone in Bangladesh to join hands to spread this initiative across all levels of society.

