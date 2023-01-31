Sylhet overpower Khulna to ensure playoff berth

UNB
31 January, 2023, 12:15 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 12:19 am

This was the Strikers' eighth win in ten matches, a testament to their dominant performance throughout the tournament.

Sylhet Strikers ensured the playoff berth as the first team of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 with a commanding 31-run win over Khulna Tigers Monday.

This was the Strikers' eighth win in ten matches, a testament to their dominant performance throughout the tournament.

Put in to bat first, the Strikers scored 192-4 in 20 overs. Towhid Hridoy and Zakir Hasan scored 74 and 50 runs, respectively.

Despite a strong effort from the Tigers bowlers, led by Mark Deyal who took two wickets for 40 runs in four overs, the Strikers proved too strong for them.

Chasing 193, the Tigers managed to score 161-9 in 20 overs. Shai Hope and Azam Khan scored 33 runs each.

Veteran pacer Rubel Hossain was the standout performer for the Strikers, taking four wickets for 37 runs in four overs. With this four-for, Rubel completed 100 wickets in BPL. Mohammad Amir and Rejaur Rahman Raja took two wickets each.

The loss marked the sixth defeat for the Tigers in eight matches, putting them in fifth place in the current standings.

