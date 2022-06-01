Syed Rasel set to take up coaching role in USA

He played for the national team till 2010, and continued playing domestic cricket for another five years but Syed Rasel suddenly disappeared in 2015, and was nowhere to be found. He was away from cricket for two years due to a left shoulder injury. Many had seen the end of the pacer but after recovering from the injury, Rasel returned to action in 2017.

Rasel left professional cricket in 2018 and after that, the former fast bowler of the national team went back to his hometown Jashore and became an entrepreneur. Besides, he has played cricket tournaments in America every year.

Rasel joined the Masco-Shakib Cricket Academy in September 2021 as a bowling coach. But this time he is going to take up a coaching role in the USA.

Rasel has been named the head coach of the Cricket Academy of Detroit in Michigan, USA. Everything has been finalised and Rasel has a Visa until 2026. He will leave for the USA on 26 June. Rasel himself gave this information to The Business Standard (TBS).

Another former Bangladesh cricketer Aftab Ahmed has also received an offer to coach in the United States. He will be the coach of Atalanta Fire, a Bangladeshi-owned club. The owner of the academy where Rasel will be coaching is also a Bangladeshi. The academy has a club for which Rasel has played three seasons. That was a reason why Rasel was offered the role.

Rasel, who works as a bowling coach at the Masco-Shakib Cricket Academy, is currently taking part in a level-two coaching course organised by the BCB. The six-day course will end on 2 June. He will prepare to go to the USA after coaching at the academy for some time.

Rasel will be working for three months in this phase and will return to the country on 30 September.

He is overwhelmed by the offer to coach in the USA. "This is an academy owned by a Bangladeshi," he said. "They also have a team. I have an old relationship with them. I played in this team for three years. As the head coach, I will be coaching at the academy five days a week. I am leaving on 26 June and will stay there for three months."

"For the first time, I will be the head coach. I am working as a bowling coach at Masco. I will work as the head coach there and have to supervise everything. That's why it's challenging for me. I will get to learn how to take the responsibility of a head coach," he concluded.