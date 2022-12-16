Sydney struck by Thunder: BBL side bundled out for 15, records lowest total in T20 history

16 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 06:59 pm

Sydney struck by Thunder: BBL side bundled out for 15, records lowest total in T20 history

The Thunder batting line-up consisting of the likes of Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams survived just 35 balls. Matt Short got the first Thunder wicket and then the pace duo of Henry Thornton (5/3) and Wes Agar (6/4) shared the rest of the wickets among them. 

In an absolutely bizarre game at the Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder were bowled out on merely 15, registering the lowest ever score in T20 history. Chasing a 140-run target to win in Sydney, the home side endured a shocking outing with the bat, as the side's no.10 – Brendan Doggett – scored the highest individual score of 4. Both openers – Alex Hales and Matthew Gilkes – were dismissed on a duck and the side was five down for merely 9.

Henry Thornton registered incredible figures of 5/3 in the game, while Wes Agar picked up four wickets, conceding six runs. The Sydney Thunder were bowled out in merely 5.5 overs, losing the game by 124 runs.

Here's the list of lowest ever T20 scores:

15 - Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers
21 - Turkey v Czech Republic
26 - Lesotho v Uganda
28 - Turkey v Luxembourg
Justifiably, this is also the lowest team total in the Big Bash League; the unwanted record was previously held by Melbourne Renegades (57).

Opting to bat, Adelaide Strikers had put up 139/9 in 20 overs, with Chris Lynn top-scoring with 36 off 27 deliveries. Fazalhaq Farooqi registered impressive figures of 3/20 and Sydney Thunder headed into the break as a happy side. However, it was an absolutely shocking performance from the bat for the Thunders, who couldn't even survive the powerplay before being bowled out on a paltry 15.

Gilkes was dismissed on the third ball of the innings and Rilee Russouw (3) departed in the next over; Jason Sangha (0) and Hales (0), too, were dismissed without troubling the scorers.

By the end of the fourth over, Thunder had lost six and it only got worse for the side, as the next over yielded two more wickets with the side at 10/8. Doggett smashed the only four of the Thunder innings before being dismissed for the final wicket.

