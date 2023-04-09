Sword hangs over SRH's Harry Brook's head

Sports

Hindustan Times
09 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 02:17 pm

Related News

Sword hangs over SRH's Harry Brook's head

The Sunrisers are enduring a dismal start to the 2023 season; they suffered a heavy loss against the Rajasthan Royals in their opening game and failed to bounce back, facing a five-wicket defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous fixture.

Hindustan Times
09 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 02:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sunrisers Hyderabad are winless in the 2023 Indian Premier League so far and will look to end the dismal run in the game against PBKS on Sunday.

Winless Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 9. 

The Sunrisers are enduring a dismal start to the 2023 season; they suffered a heavy loss against the Rajasthan Royals in their opening game and failed to bounce back, facing a five-wicket defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous fixture.

After electing to bat first, the Sunrisers' batters faltered as they never got going and only managed to score 121 in their 20 overs, with Rahul Tripathi top-scoring with 35. 

The bowlers tried hard and picked five wickets but the Super Giants chased down the total with four overs to spare. The Sunrisers will need to bring out their A-game to grab their first win against an in-form Punjab side.

The batting unit has let the team down in the opening two games. In the opener against RR while chasing 203, SRH were reduced to 52/6 and ended up at 131 after 20 overs thanks to a 32* from Abdul Samad. 

Against LSG they were reduced to 55/4 and then 109/8 after being 50/1. Only Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Tripathi and Abdul Samad have made reasonable contribution in the opening two games. A lot was expected from English sensation, Harry Brook but he has only scored 16 runs in the two games. Skipper Markram, who played in his first IPL 2023 game earlier this week, was dismissed for a golden duck.

Head Coach Brian Lara made it clear after the match that the batting needed to be improved and that they need to stop losing wickets in clumps.

"I think we are losing a lot of wickets in clumps. In the first game we lost two wickets in the first over. Tonight (Friday), we lost three wickets in seven balls which changed the complexion of the game. So, we definitely have to look at our batting and come up with a solution for it," said the West Indian great during the post-match press conference.

The bowling unit has also been ineffective so far this season. Last season, the trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan picked up 52 wickets between them; this time, however, the trio – along with Afghan youngster Fazalhaq Farooqi have returned a paltry 8 wickets in the two games between them.

Adil Rashid and Washington Sundar have also been sub-par with Rashid picking up 2 wickets while Sundar is still searching for his first scalp of the season.

Cricket

Harry Brook / Sunrisers Hyderabad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

3h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

3h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

5h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

2h | TBS Stories
How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

4h | TBS Stories
Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

4h | TBS Stories
FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

20h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs