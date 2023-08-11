Sweden beat Japan to set up World Cup semi-final against Spain
Amanda Ilestedt lashed in from close range on 32 minutes to give Sweden the lead and Filippa Angeldal doubled it with a penalty in the 51st minute, before Honoka Hayashi scored late on for Japan.
Sweden booked a semi-final meeting with Spain at the Women's World Cup after defeating Japan 2-1 on Friday in Auckland.
