Swede Van der Poel ends Dutch monopoly in men's 5000m speed skating

Sports

Reuters
06 February, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 04:53 pm

Related News

Swede Van der Poel ends Dutch monopoly in men's 5000m speed skating

The Swede, who broke the world record at Salt Lake City two months ago, trailed Dutchman Patrick Roest by over a second throughout the race but stormed to victory in an Olympic record time of six minutes 08.84 seconds.

Reuters
06 February, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 04:53 pm
Swede Van der Poel ends Dutch monopoly in men&#039;s 5000m speed skating

Sweden's Nils van der Poel skated a blistering last lap to snatch the gold medal in the 5000 metres speed skating at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, ending Dutchman Sven Kramer's 12-year monopoly of the title.

The Swede, who broke the world record at Salt Lake City two months ago, trailed Dutchman Patrick Roest by over a second throughout the race but stormed to victory in an Olympic record time of six minutes 08.84 seconds.

Roest, who had skated an Olympic record time in his earlier race, took silver in 6.09.31 while Norwegian Hallgeir Engebraaten claimed the bronze in 6.09.88.

Three-times champion Kramer, whose domination of the event spanned three Olympics, placed ninth overall out of 20 skaters.

Beijing will be the 35-year-old's last Winter Games before he retires from the sport.

Others

Beijing 2022 / Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

2h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

5h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

6h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: The story of an 'engineer-turned-lipstick-seller'

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

2h | Videos
Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

2h | Videos
Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

21h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places