Swansong for Cristiano Ronaldo? Toni Kroos to bid farewell: Players to retire after UEFA Euro 2024

Football fans will be gearing up for some epic extravaganza as the UEFA Euro 2024 begins on 15 June, with Germany taking on Group A opponents Scotland in the opener, in Munich.

Other than the expected world-class goals, exquisite assists and stunning saves, we will also see some players in their final ever major tournament for their country.

For example, Germany midfield talisman Toni Kroos has already announced his retirement and will hang up his boots after Euro 2024. We are expected to see some other stars retire too.

Here is a list of players who could retire after UEFA Euro 2024:

Manuel Neuer (Germany)

The decorated German goalkeeper turned 38 in March, and Euro 2024 is expected to be his last tournament in international colours. He hasn't been part of the national team setup since the 2022 World Cup, as he fractured his leg on holiday and was sidelined for almost a year. It is highly likely that he won't be playing every match at the Euros, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen expected to start ahead of him.

Oliver Giroud

Giroud will retire from international duty after Euro 2024, calling time to a glittering 13-year tenure with France. He scored four goals during the 2022 World Cup, and could even start for them in the Euros. Even if he doesn't start, he will be a good option from the bench, especially when France need a goal. He also recently signed a free transfer move to LS side Los Angeles FC, from AC Milan.

Luka Modric (Croatia)

In recent times, Croatia have become title contenders in international tournaments, especially since their runners-up finish in the 2018 World Cup. Once again, they will be led by midfield maestro Modric. This could also be the Real Madrid star's last tournament for Croatia and the 38-year-old will look to end it with an international trophy.

Toni Kroos (Germany)

Kroos had already retired from international football in 2021, but reversed his decision after talks with head coach Julian Nagelsmann. He was part of the World Cup-winning 2014 squad, and will be retiring from all forms of football after Euro 2024. He had a stellar season with Real Madrid, helping them win the league title and Champions League. He will be key to Germany's plans.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing at the Euros for a record sixth time. He had a torrid time in Qatar, where he was also benched. He has been in good goalscoring form in the Saudi Pro League, and will look to continue that into the Euros. It is also highly likely that this will be his final tournament in international football.