Svitolina wears black ribbon for Ukraine, reaches Wimbledon quarters

Sports

Reuters
08 July, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 09:09 pm

Related News

Svitolina wears black ribbon for Ukraine, reaches Wimbledon quarters

The 21st seed, who last year matched her best run at the grasscourt Grand Slam with a run to the semi-finals, wore a black ribbon on her white top on Monday.

Reuters
08 July, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 09:09 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Elina Svitolina powered into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-1 victory over China's Wang Xinyu on Monday but the result was secondary for the tearful Ukrainian whose thoughts were on the war back home.

Shortly after setting up a showdown with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, Svitolina burst into tears in her post-match interview over the news that Ukraine's main children's hospital in Kyiv had been hit by missile strikes.

"For sure it was a good performance from my side today. It's a difficult today for Ukrainian people," said Svitolina, before breaking down.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 21st seed, who last year matched her best run at the grasscourt Grand Slam with a run to the semi-finals, wore a black ribbon on her white top on Monday.

"It wasn't easy to focus today on the match. Since the morning it was difficult to read the news. To go on the court is extremely is tough," she added.

Russia rained missiles down on cities across Ukraine in broad daylight, killing at least 36 civilians and badly damaging the hospital in the deadliest air strike in months, officials said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had carried out strikes on defence industry targets and aviation bases in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Others

Tennis / wimbledon / Elina Svitolina / Ukraine -Russia conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

4h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

14h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

13h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

30m | Videos
Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

3h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

5h | Videos
What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

4h | Videos