Svitlona criticises WTA for not providing enough support to Ukrainian players

Sports

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 03:39 pm

Related News

Svitlona criticises WTA for not providing enough support to Ukrainian players

Svitolina, back on the tour at the Charleston Open after a maternity break, spoke to support fellow Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko, who said she withdrew from the Indian Wells tournament because of a panic attack brought on by a conversation the 33-year-old had days earlier with WTA chief executive Steve Simon about tennis's response to the Russian invasion.

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 03:39 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian players do not get enough support from women's tennis governing body WTA amid Russia's invasion of their country, Elina Svitolina said on Tuesday.

Svitolina, back on the tour at the Charleston Open after a maternity break, spoke to support fellow Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko, who said she withdrew from the Indian Wells tournament because of a panic attack brought on by a conversation the 33-year-old had days earlier with WTA chief executive Steve Simon about tennis's response to the Russian invasion.

"We are afraid, we feel empty. What is happening to Lesia is very sad. People who haven't experienced it can't really understand what it feels like to have no home, to feel safe nowhere, to have family in Ukraine, under the bombs, to know that Ukrainian cities are being destroyed. It's both fear and a great emptiness," Svitolina, who was the world number 20 when she took a break from the tour to give birth, told French sports daily L'Equipe.

"The WTA should have done more, much more, on many issues. Now it's too late. There have been a lot of press releases, a lot of interviews. It was useless," she said.

The WTA, along with men's body ATP, welcomed Wimbledon organisers' decision to lift a ban on Russian and Belarusian players last Friday, allowing them to compete in the grasscourt Grand Slam this year as "neutral" athletes.

Last week, Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk said International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was wrong to argue that Russian and Belarus athletes can return to international competitions because they already compete without friction in some sports.

Asked what her reaction would be if they would be allowed to take part in next year's Olympics in Paris, Svitolina said: "I don't think about it. It's up to the Olympic Committee and the Ukrainian Committee to think about it and do their job! My job, as a player, is to get ready."

 

Others

WTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: ISPR

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

35m | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

4h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

5h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana. Illustration: Augustin Anjan

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

1h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

1h | Tech Talk
Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

4h | TBS Stories
Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka