Sutherland, King, Gardner take Australia women to 213-7 against Bangladesh in 1st ODI

Annabel Sutherland, Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner starred with the bat as Australia women overcame early stutter to post 213-7 in their 50 overs in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Thursday.

The visitors were reduced to 48-4 after Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter were all over Bangladesh.

But useful partnership for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth wickets saw Australia breach the 200-run mark.

Australia's number seven Sutherland hit five boundaries in her sublime knock of 58 off 76 deliveries. Her innings was one of the reasons why Australia could score 213 from 146-7.

King, whose previous best score was 28* in ODIs, blasted 46* off 31 coming in at number nine. She scored 28 out of the 29 runs Australia smashed in the 50th over. She hit two boundaries and five sixes.

The five sixes she hit was the highest by any Australian in the format.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nahida Akter (53) went past Salma Khatun's record and is now the highest wicket-taker in ODIs.