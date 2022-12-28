Suryakumar Yadav after being named T20I vice-captain: 'Is this a dream?'

Suryakumar Yadav said he didn't anticipate being named India's vice-captain for the T20 series against Sri Lanka, but he thinks the honor was given to him as compensation for his previous efforts.

"I wasn't expecting but the way last year had gone, I can only say that it's like a reward to me. It feels great and I am really looking forward to it," Yadav told the Indian Express.

"My father forwarded me the team, he is always on social media and keeps forwarding me things. I spoke to him once I saw the message. In that text, he had a small message for me: not to take pressure and enjoy batting."

"I closed my eyes and thought," Is this a dream?" but it felt really nice. It still feels like a dream but it's the hard work of the past so many years. It was like a seed planted years ago and now the tree has grown up. Now I'm eating the fruits of it. I will try to stretch it as long as I can," he said.

He will be the deputy to his former teammate Hardik Pandya in Sri Lanka. "The bond with him (Hardik) has always been good. Be it for Mumbai Indians or India. We bat in the same order, we compliment each other. He has been a fantastic leader and everyone has seen it in IPL and India and I really enjoy playing under his captaincy."