Suryakumar, Krishna take India to series-clinching win against West Indies

Hindustan Times
09 February, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 11:41 pm

After being invited to bat first, India put 237/9 on the board with Suryakumar Yadav scoring 64 off 83 balls. In response, the tourists got off to a slow start and could only manage 193 before running out of wickets in the 46th over.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India continued their winning momentum and went on to beat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. With this win, the Men In Blue have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After being invited to bat first, India put 237/9 on the board with Suryakumar Yadav scoring 64 off 83 balls. In response, the tourists got off to a slow start and could only manage 193 before running out of wickets in the 46th over.

Chasing 238 to win, West Indies got off to a slow start and lost half of their side with just 76 on the board. However, Shamarh Brooks showed some resistance and tried to bring the chase back on track. He scored 44 off 64 balls before getting out to Deepak Hooda. 

Following his dismissal, Windies kept losing wickets at regular intervals but some big hits by Odean Smith made the contest really gripping towards the end. His 20-ball cameo included two sixes and one four, before it was ended on 24 by Washington Sundar. Among the Indian bowlers, seamer Prasidh Krishna accounted for four wickets in the nine overs he bowled. Shardul Thakur scalped two, while Yuzvendra Chahal, Hooda, and Sundar shared one wicket each.

Meanwhile, India in a surprise move, promoted Rishabh Pant to open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma. But the experiment failed to yield any positive outcome as both the batters were dismissed cheaply. Rohit was the first man to depart and scored 5 off 8 balls, while Pant fetched 18 runs from 34 deliveries. Virat Kohli too failed to make any impact, losing his wicket on 18 after 30 balls. 

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul then revitalised the innings before a miscommunication led to a run-out. The pair added 91 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahul departing on 49 off 48 balls. Following Rahul's dismissal Suryakumar kept going and some vital contributions by Sundar (24 off 41) and Hooda (29 off 25) towards the end helped India put up a total that required some chasing on a sluggish wicket.

India Cricket Team / West Indies Cricket Team

