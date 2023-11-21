Suryakumar to captain India for Australia T20I series

Sports

AFP
21 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 12:23 pm

Related News

Suryakumar to captain India for Australia T20I series

India went into Sunday's World Cup final in front of nearly 100 000 fans in Ahmedabad undefeated in the lead-up games of the tournament and favourites to capture the one-day crown.

AFP
21 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 12:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in their five-match T20 series against Australia, leading a squad with just three members of the team that lost the World Cup final.

India went into Sunday's World Cup final in front of nearly 100 000 fans in Ahmedabad undefeated in the lead-up games of the tournament and favourites to capture the one-day crown.

But Rohit Sharma's team was outplayed by Pat Cummins's Australia, suffering a six-wicket defeat and breaking the hearts of millions across the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Suryakumar, who was just one of three players from the one-day team to be selected for the T20 squad, will captain India for the first time.

India and Australia had also faced each other in a three-match series in September ahead of the World Cup, also in India, which the hosts won 2-1.

The T20 series opens Thursday in Visakhapatnam in the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh, followed by Thiruvananthapuram on 26 November and Guwahati on 28 November.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20s, in Raipur on 1 December and in Bengaluru on 5 December.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav / India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

3h | Panorama
In Bangladesh, the idea of remote work became very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with its global rise. PHOTO: TBS

A callback to remote work and classes?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Reduction in corporate tax by 20% will increase FDI by 14 times'

'Reduction in corporate tax by 20% will increase FDI by 14 times'

31m | TBS Economy
2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

13h | TBS SPORTS
Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

14h | TBS SPORTS
UK's historic buildings under threat

UK's historic buildings under threat

13h | TBS Stories