Surya-Kohli show knocks down Netherlands as India cruise to 56-run win

Hindustan Times
27 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 04:52 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Team India produced a dominant performance to cruise to a 56-run victory over Netherlands in their second match of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. With the win, India now have two victories in two games at the marquee tournament, and sit at the top of the table in Group 2. It was an all-round performance from the Indian team as the side put a strong score of 179/2 in 20 overs, and restricted the Netherlands side to a paltry 123/9 in Sydney.

The match saw a much-needed return to run-scoring form of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who scored an important half-century (53) after KL Rahul (9) failed to make a mark again. Virat Kohli produced another masterclass after his sublime unbeaten 82-run knock in Melbourne against Pakistan, as he – yet again – remained unbeaten to steer the side to a strong score in the game. Kohli scored 62 off 44 deliveries, and forged a 95-run stand alongside Suryakumar Yadav (51* off 25 balls).

It was a usual aggressive display from the 31-year-old star batter, as Suryakumar smashed seven fours and a six en route to his unbeaten half-century knock.

In the run-chase, Netherlands faced an early blow when Vikramjit Singh fell on 1 to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the third over of the game. The Dutch side failed to meet the towering run-rate requirements throughout their innings, as a more-experienced Indian bowling lineup posed significant difficulties for their batting.

Tim Pringle (20) was the highest scorer for Netherlands in the innings, as Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21), Axar Patel (2/18), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9) shone with the ball. It was a much-needed outing for Axar who had given away 21 runs in the only over he bowled against Pakistan on Sunday.

Arshdeep Singh, too, continued on his impressive performance as he picked two successive wickets in the 18th over of the game, eventually registering figures of 2/33 in his four overs.

With the win, India have now reached the top of the table with four points in two matches; South Africa follow them with three points after their second match of the group was washed out. Rohit Sharma's men will take on the Proteas in their next match of the tournament on October 30.

