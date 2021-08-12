Surprised to see New Zealand's squad for Bangladesh tour: Domingo

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced a second-string squad for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh where they will play five T20Is.

Quite a few of the first-choice players will miss the series because of their involvement in the IPL.

Tom Latham, who last played a T20I four years ago, will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo told the media on Wednesday that he's surprised by the fact that no one from the squad features in New Zealand's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The 46-year-old is confident about winning the series against New Zealand, having thumped Australia recently.

"We have played well at home. I feel we can beat New Zealand in the next series. But we have to make sure we play really well," Domingo said.

Domingo opined that playing in Bangladesh would've been a good preparation ahead of the World Cup and said that he was surprised to see New Zealand's squad for the Bangladesh tour.

"I am a bit surprised. But New Zealand now has a lot of good players and many of them play IPL now. What surprises me is that no one from this squad will play in the World Cup. Playing in these conditions here would've been helpful," he said.

"Confidence is a key factor in cricket. This series will give us a chance to restore it. But I know that we have a lot to improve in this format," the South African added.

New Zealand squad for Bangladesh tour: Tom Latham (capt, wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young.