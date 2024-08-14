Sura Krishna unhappy with boxing federation for lack of matches and financial support

Though boxing has produced the best athletes in the world throughout the era, compared to that, boxing is an unpronounceable word in Bangladesh. Sura Krishna Chakma is the only recognised boxer in the country.

He is the first professional boxer in Bangladesh. He was the national boxing champion in 2013 and 2014. He also represented in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and received a scholarship from the Rio Olympics. The country's boxing icon opened his mouth against irregularities in the boxing federation.

The national champion boxer Sura Krishna on his Facebook page wrote: "If we do not move forward with a proper plan for the players, the quality of life of the players will not improve at any time in the history of Bangladesh."

He wrote: "From 2013 to 2022, I became the champion in all national competitions including the Bangladesh Games. In all those competitions, I got nothing from the federation except one medal each. I am saying these things only thinking about the next generation so that they don't have to think like us, what will happen by playing boxing as there is no future here."

The boxer alleged that he was banned by the federation for travelling abroad for higher training.

He also said that no one has dared to speak out against all the irregularities of the federation since 2014.

The country's boxing icon alleged that the federation's general secretary failed to organise an international competition since 2014.

"The national team players have to wait for an international competition year after year. The federation also failed to arrange any long-term training for its boxers. People started to become acquainted with the boxing of Bangladesh because of professional boxing though the boxing federation has no credit in this regard."

Sura Krishna sees a lack of competent leadership in the boxing federation by saying that if this situation continues, Bangladesh boxing and the quality of life of boxers will never improve.

He also urged a rapid reform of the federation as early as possible.