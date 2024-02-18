Sura Krishna Chakma’s unbeaten streak continues at Dhaka’s premier boxing tournament

Bangladesh's boxing star, Sura Krishna Chakma, dominated the "Path to Glory: Hustle in Dhaka Square" tournament, securing a decisive win in the Lightweight category. The event, organized by Xcel Sports Management and Promotions in collaboration with The Arena Promotions, featured a total of 13 bouts across various weight categories at Banani, Dhaka.

The highlight of the night featured Bangladeshi boxing sensation Sura Krishna Chakma's performance against India's Sandeep Kumar in the Lightweight category. Sura's strategic and swift counterattacks led to an exciting bout that concluded with his sixth consecutive pro-boxing win.

In another international matchup, Bangladeshi boxer Resatul Sajin faced off against Daeloniel Mcdelon from Malaysia in the Featherweight category. The intense six-round battle resulted in a majority draw, captivating the audience with exceptional performances from both fighters.

Al Amin, known as 'The Bull,' secured a technical knockout victory against Moksedul Rana in the Welterweight category after a combative match that faced penalties in the second round. The event showcased a total of 13 bouts across various weight categories, with 26 boxers competing for victory.

The opening bouts saw Easin emerging victorious against Rayhan, debutant Rakib Ahmed winning in the Featherweight category, and Hossain securing a win in the Flyweight category. Sabbir Mehedi Hasan claimed victory in the Light Heavyweight category, while Hafijur triumphed in the Super Bantamweight category. Lalkhawm Sang emerged victorious against Mahatir in the Super Lightweight category.

In the main card, Amranul Faisal secured a technical knockout victory against Atiq Hassan Riyad, and Aminul Islam clinched victory with a technical knockout against Praggya Don. Utshob Ahmed, recognized as one of the best boxers in this generation, triumphed in the Bantamweight category, and Emon Tongchangya won his debut match in the Super Middleweight category with a first-round technical knockout against Robiul.