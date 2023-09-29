Sura Krishna to battle Bahadur Chand for Super Lightweight Intercontinental title

Sports

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 05:35 pm

The event, titled "Beximco Xcel Boxing Championship 2.0 Fight Night," will showcase the top-tier boxers from Bangladesh, India, Russia, France, Turkey, and Nepal.

Photo: Xcel Sports Management
Photo: Xcel Sports Management

Xcel Sports Management and Promotions is organizing an international professional boxing fight night in Bangladesh on Saturday, the 30th of September, at the InterContinental Dhaka.

The event, titled "Beximco Xcel Boxing Championship 2.0 Fight Night," will showcase the top-tier boxers from Bangladesh, India, Russia, France, Turkey, and Nepal.

A total of 16 participants are set to compete in six different categories, including Super Middleweight, Flyweight, Bantamweight, Super Lightweight, Welterweight, and Light Heavyweight.

In preparation for the upcoming fight night, Xcel Sports Management and Promotions organised a Weigh-In session on the 29th of September at the Xcel TKO Boxing Club, the first professional boxing club in Bangladesh. The weigh-in session encompassed eight bouts, with six of them being international matches.

In the fight night, Al Amin of Bangladesh will go up against Konstantin Rudenko from Russia in a welterweight match, while Md Utshob Ahmed, also from Bangladesh, will take on Pawan Kumar Arya from India in a bantamweight contest. The most highly anticipated bout of the event will be the rematch between Sura Krishna Chakma and Mahendra Bahadur Chand in the Asian Boxing Federation's Super Lightweight Intercontinental Championship.

Adnan Haroon, Chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, said, "The return of professional boxing will significantly improve the presence and possibilities of boxing sports in Bangladesh. Similar to last year's fight night, this time we are also hosting the face-off between two female boxers, which upholds the opportunity for females in this arena. We believe this fight night will be a memorable one, as we have invested more in the overall experience."

This year, the Beximco Xcel Boxing Championship 2.0 Fight Night is sponsored by Olio Orolio Olive Oil, with co-sponsorship support from InnStar, Kloth, Trademajestic Limited, Ami Probashi, and Avia Marine Ltd. Bruvana serves as the official hydration partner, while Bongo is the official streaming partner. Transactions for the event are facilitated by Bkash, the payment partner, and hospitality services are provided by the Intercontinental Dhaka.

The event is scheduled to take place from 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM, and viewers can watch it live on the T Sports App and Facebook Live.

 

