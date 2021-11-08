Supporters to be allowed to return to gallery in Pakistan series

Mashrafe bowed out from captaincy on 06 March 2020. This was the last time Bangladeshi cricket fans watched a match live from the gallery. Yes, that long ago. Covid disrupted the whole world in early 2020 and a few days after Mashrafe's last hurrah, Bangladesh was faced with the pandemic too. Everything came to a standstill. Cricket did come back to life after a long pause in October last year. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) even hosted a few international series since January this year.

But there was something missing. The noise of the crowd, the cheers, the boos.

Finally, BCB are getting ready to welcome back the supporters to the stadium. BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS).

"The situation is much better right now and we want to welcome our supporters back to the gallery. We are working to bring back 50% of the crowd," Nizamuddin told TBS.

"We are waiting to get the green signal from the government. With the situation right now, I don't think it'll be a problem."

Nizamuddin informed only those who have received two doses of vaccine will be allowed to buy tickets and enter the gallery. But children without vaccines will be allowed as well.

"Only vaccinated people will be allowed. But as the children didn't receive any dose yet, they too will be allowed. We'll disclose everything soon," Nizamuddin added.

Both physical and online tickets will be available, according to Nizamuddin. But the procedure will be finalised and announced within a few days.

Bangladesh will host Pakistan for three T20Is and two Tests.

The three T20Is between Bangladesh and Pakistan are scheduled at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on November 19, 20 and 22 respectively.

The T20Is will be followed by a couple of Test matches. While the first match gets underway at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on November 26, the second Test will be played at Mirpur from December 4.