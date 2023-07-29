'Superhuman' Rizwan hits 2 fifties 36 hours and 14000 km apart

In Test and T20 cricket for two different teams on two different continents, Mohammad Rizwan has had a remarkable week, scoring two unbeaten half-centuries.

When Sarfaraz Ahmed was struck on the head while batting during the second Test against Sri Lanka, the wicketkeeper was called into action as a concussion substitute.

The 31-year-old made the most of his impromptu call-up, scoring 50 runs without being dismissed as Pakistan amassed a sizable lead after the first inning. He reached his half-century early on day four's morning, and by the end of the day, Sri Lanka had been skittled for 188 runs by Noman Ali and Naseem Shah, ending the match.

As soon as he arrived at the airport, Rizwan, who had already committed to playing for the Vancouver Knights in the Global T20 Canada league, started the 14,000-kilometer trip to Brampton via Toronto. Fresh off the plane, he entered the Vancouver Knights XI and claimed the catch that led to Max O'Dowd being the first wicket to fall for seven.

Rizwan then entered the field to begin the batting after the Brampton Wolves finished their innings on 129-9 after further stumbling. Rizwan, who has established a reputation as one of the most reliable T20 batsmen in the world, didn't appear to be intimidated and cruised to an undefeated 52 off 42 deliveries to secure the win.

His captain Rassie van der Dussen called him a "superman" for such a stunning act.