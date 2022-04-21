Super Sohan singlehandedly wins match for Sk. Jamal with smashing century

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 06:19 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Nurul Hasan Sohan's smashing hundred helped Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Rupganj Tigers in a Super League encounter in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Sheikh Jamal rode on Sohan's unbeaten 118-ball-132 to chase down 248 with an over to spare. This was the wicketkeeper-batter's highest score in List A cricket.

Sheikh Jamal were tottering at 81 for five at one stage. The departed batters included opener Saif Hassan, captain Imrul Kayes and Mushfiqur Rahim, who played for Mohammedan in the initial stage of the tournament, and Indian recruit Parvez Rasool.

Sohan found an ally in Mehidy Hasan Miraz and the duo stuck together for 25.4 overs to stitch a match-winning 130-run partnership. Miraz contributed 43 to the partnership as Sohan did the bulk of the scoring. Miraz's 43 was the second-highest score in the innings.

Sohan reached his hundred right after Miraz's dismissal off 110 balls and cut loose after the hundred. The next 32 runs came off just eight balls with the help of three fours and three sixes. At one stage, Sheikh Jamal needed 22 off the last two overs and Sohan took 26 off the 49th over bowled by Mukidul Islam Mugdho.

Sohan's 132 not out was studded with 10 fours and five sixes. 

Earlier, Rupganj Tigers posted a total of 247 for six thanks to Zakir Hasan's 75 and Pakistan's Saad Naseem's 50. Miraz picked up three wickets. 

 

