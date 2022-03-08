Sunil Gavaskar apologises for ‘pretty ordinary record’ comment on Shane Warne

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 March, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 04:04 pm

Related News

Sunil Gavaskar apologises for ‘pretty ordinary record’ comment on Shane Warne

"Last week was a very traumatic time for cricket fraternity as in 24 hours, we lost two icons of the game - Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne. On TV, I was asked by an anchor whether Warne was the greatest spinner and I gave my honest opinion," said Gavaskar in a video posted on his Instagram account.

Hindustan Times
08 March, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 04:04 pm
Sunil Gavaskar apologises for ‘pretty ordinary record’ comment on Shane Warne

Days after finding himself in a soup for his comments on the late Shane Warne, India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has issued a clarification through an Instagram video.

Australia's spin legend Warne, 52, was found dead in his hotel room in Thailand last Friday. He tragically passed away due to a heart attack and tributes have been flowing in from around the world since. Gavaskar, while speaking about Warne, was earlier asked whether Warne is the greatest spinner. To which, he had replied:"Look at Shane Warne's record against India. It was pretty ordinary. In India, he got five wickets only once in Nagpur, and that too because Zaheer Khan swung wildly against him to give him a fifer. Because he did not have much success against Indian players who were very good players of spin, I don't think I would call him the greatest. Muttiah Muralitharan, with a greater success he had against India, I would rank him over Warne in my book."

His comments were not taken kindly by the netizens as he received a social media bashing. On Monday, Gavaskar then posted a video message on his feed, saying: "Last week was a very traumatic time for cricket fraternity as in 24 hours, we lost two icons of the game - Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne. On TV, I was asked by an anchor whether Warne was the greatest spinner and I gave my honest opinion," said Gavaskar in a video posted on his Instagram account.

Gavaskar then went on to praise Warne and admitted that his timing was wrong.

"On TV, I was asked by an anchor whether Warne was the greatest spinner and I gave my honest opinion. In hindsight, that question should not have been asked nor should it have been answered as it was not the right time for any comparison or evaluation," he said. 

He concluded by saying: "Warne was one of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game. Rodney Marsh too was one of the greatest wicketkeepers the game has seen. May their souls rest in eternal peace."

Shane finished his international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-Day Internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers behind his great friend and rival Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (1,347). Shane also captained Australia in 11 One-Day Internationals, winning 10 and losing just once.

Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar / Shane Warne

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

3h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

7h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine war catastrophic for global food

Ukraine war catastrophic for global food

1h | Videos
Harry Kane breaks Henry's Record

Harry Kane breaks Henry's Record

1h | Videos
UN calls for civilian safe passage in Ukraine

UN calls for civilian safe passage in Ukraine

1h | Videos
3-ingredient butter cookies

3-ingredient butter cookies

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market