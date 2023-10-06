Sundar, Sai Kishore help India rout Bangladesh and qualify for Asian Games gold-medal match

Sundar, Sai Kishore help India rout Bangladesh and qualify for Asian Games gold-medal match

Bangladesh were kept to inside 100 as India's bowlers put up a brilliant show. R Sai Kishore finished with 3/12 and Washington Sundar picked 2/15.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Indian men's cricket team has guaranteed a medal at the Asian Games by beating Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the first semifinal and entering the gold medal match. 

After keeping Bangladesh to a lowly 96/9, India were jolted early in their chase as Yashasvi Jaiswal, the centurion from the previous game, fell in the first over. 

But it was smooth sailing for India ever since, as Tilak Varma and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad unleashed on the Bangladesh bowlers with a flurry of fours and sixes and knocked off the target in just 9.2 overs.

Bangladesh were kept to inside 100 as India's bowlers put up a brilliant show. R Sai Kishore finished with 3/12 and Washington Sundar picked 2/15. 

Following a brief rain delay, India's captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, won the toss and chose to field. The Indian pacers provided an impressive start, causing Bangladesh to struggle at 21/3. 

R Sai Kishore claimed India's first wicket, while Washington Sundar delivered two crucial blows in his second over, adding to Bangladesh's woes. 

The situation took a turn for the worse following the Powerplay, as the Bangladesh scoreboard painted a dismal picture at 41/5 with India's finger spinners continuing to have a ball. Bangladesh's last 4 wickets could only add 55 more as Indian bowlers made merry.

