Sukkur propels A team against HP team

Bangladesh A team are 298 runs ahead at stumps on day two of the ongoing four-day practice match against the Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team. The Mohammad Mithun-led A side posted 339 in the first innings thanks to half-centuries from Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Irfan Sukkur.

The A team began the day with overnight score of 260 for five. Munim Shahriar was dismissed by Sumon Khan in the first ball of the day. Sukkur, who was not out overnight on 28, stitched important partnerships with the tailenders- Nayeem Hasan, Shahidul Islam, Kamrul Islam and Rakibul Hasan- and helped the A team post 339. Sukkur fell 15 short of hundred. His innings involved 10 fours and two sixes.

Shanto was the highest scorer for the A team. The southpaw scored a patient 96 off 203 balls with the help of eight fours and three sixes. Opener Shadman scored 58 as well.

For the HP team, right-arm pacer Sumon Khan accounted for four wickets for 56 runs. Hasan Murad picked up a couple as well.

The HP team batted 20 overs before rain interrupted the proceedings. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan troubled the HP team batters big time. He bowled five overs and picked up important wickets of Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Shahidul bowled well too, dismissing opener Parvez Hossain Emon cheaply.

The HP team were 41 for three at stumps. Tanzid Hasan Tamim was not out on 21 and he was accompanied by Towhid Hridoy who was unbeaten on five.