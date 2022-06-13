Sujon returns home after falling ill on his way to West Indies

Bangladesh cricket team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon returned home after falling ill on his way to West Indies. He was traveling to West Indies with the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Taijul Islam, but he had to take a return flight from Qatar.

Sujon didn't extend his tour as his blood pressure went low. He returned home on 09 June. He is currently resting at home.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasn't decided who will be in charge as the team director in the West Indies tour yet.

"His blood pressure went low. We haven't decided yet whom to send in his place," BCB's Media Committee Chairman Tanvir Ahmed Titu told The Business Standard (TBS).

It has been reported by several news portals that Obeid Nizam will be the team director in West Indies, but Titu said otherwise. He informed TBS that Nizam is touring at his own expense.

"There is no connection between Obeid Nizam going to West Indies with him replacing Sujon as the team director. He is touring at his own expense and will probably return home after the first Test," Titu concluded.