Sublime Sri Lanka avenge group stage loss, defeat Afghanistan by 4 wickets

Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 14-ball 31 helped Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup. Rajapaksa's late blitz eclipsed Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who smashed 84 to guide Afghanistan to a 175-6 in 20 overs.

Gurbaz put on a key second-wicket stand of 93 with Ibrahim Zadran, who made 40, after being put into bat first but Sri Lanka hit back late to check the opposition total at Sharjah.

In reply, Sri Lanka were off to a great start thanks to 62-run opening stand off 6.3 overs between Kusal Mendis (36 off 19) and Pathum Nissanka (35 off 28). Danushka Gunathilaka (33 off 20) played a good hand before Rajapaksa's quick-fire 33 and Wanindu Hasaranga's unbeaten 9-ball-16 helped Sri Lanka chase the total down with five balls to spare.

More to follow..