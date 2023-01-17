Sublime Liton consigns Sylhet to first defeat in BPL

Liton Das struck an eye-catching 42 ball-70 on a difficult pitch as Comilla Victorians handed Sylhet Strikers their first defeat in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), securing a five-wicket victory at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here today.

Sylhet after winning five straight matches before their first defeat, recovered from a shaky 53-7 to post 133-7, a score that looked challenging on this slow pitch. But Liton took the pitch out of the equation with a jaw-dropping knock that sailed the side home with an over to spare.

The magnitude of Liton's highly classical knock was evidenced in how the other batters of Comilla struggled. The second-best knock came from Johnson Charles who struck an unbeaten 18 and was key in holding together the innings after Liton's dismissal.

When Liton was dismissed after hammering seven fours and four sixes in his 42 ball-70 runs knock, Comilla looked to close in on victory as they needed just 23 runs from 33 balls. But since the pitch was difficult for the new batters, Sylhet still had the chance. Johnson held his nerve to ensure that Liton's magnificent knock wouldn't go in vain.

Liton unleashed some beautiful shots to make Sylhet bowlers disarray right from the beginning. Even though Sylhet trapped Mohammad Rizwan run out for 15 and got rid of captain Imrul Kayes for 18, Liton's knock denied Sylhet's supremacy over Comilla. Eventually his knock proved to be vital in Comilla's second straight victory after three defeats in a row in the tournament.

Such was Liton's impact that Sylhet captain Mashrafe's excellent bowling (4-0-19-2) went in vain.

But Sylhet looked to be bowled out below 100 after being left to 53-7 in 9.3 overs. Thisara Perera and Imad Wasim counterattacked in style to add 80 runs off just 63 balls for the undefeated eighth wicket stand, which gave them a good total to defend.

Perera was not out on 43 off 31, hitting two fours and as many sixes while Imad hit 40 not out from 33 balls, that included three fours and one six. Mushfiqur Rahim added 16 and opener Najmul Hossain scored 13.

Hasan Ali and Mukidul Islam Mugdho claimed two wickets apiece for Comilla.