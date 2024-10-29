Stubbs slowly becoming the all-format batter South Africa were looking for

29 October, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 06:48 pm

Tristan Stubbs, often hailed for his T20 prowess, showcased his adaptability with a maiden Test century on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

His 106, crafted in challenging conditions, not only highlighted his potential as an all-format player but also bolstered South Africa's commanding position at 307-2.

Stubbs admitted post-match that he had entered the game planning to sweep Bangladesh's spinners but had to adapt mid-innings. "My plan was to sweep before the game, but I struggled with it," Stubbs explained. "So it was more the reverse sweep today. Tony [de Zorzi] was sweeping very well. Sometimes when it's working on that day, you commit with it." De Zorzi's calm demeanour and strokeplay provided Stubbs with the stability he needed. Together, they built a solid 201-run partnership that frustrated the Bangladeshi bowlers and laid a formidable foundation for South Africa.

Stubbs' hundred was especially satisfying, marking his transition into a more complete batsman. "To get to three figures was a big relief more than anything. This definitely ranks as my favourite hundred," he said. Stubbs also acknowledged that, although the pitch was good for batting, scoring wasn't easy due to the occasional reverse swing generated by Bangladesh's seamers. "They got the ball to reverse just enough to get you thinking... It was a good batting wicket but hard to score freely."

Reflecting on his evolution, Stubbs shared that despite his reputation in T20 cricket, he's always appreciated the discipline of the longer formats. "Before I came out as a T20 player, I was actually always a red-ball player… I love Test cricket as well," he said.

With his increasing versatility, Stubbs is proving to be the all-format asset South Africa needs, showing not only technical ability but also the adaptability crucial for success across formats.

Tristan Stubbs / BANGLADESH VS SOUTH AFRICA

