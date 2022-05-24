Stubborn Mushfiqur lifts Bangladesh to 365

Sports

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 01:31 pm

Related News

Stubborn Mushfiqur lifts Bangladesh to 365

At the first interval of the day, he was batting on 171 with Eabdot Hossain who is yet to score after facing 15 balls.

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 01:31 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Amid the regular strike of the Sri Lanka pacers, Mushfiqur Rahim showed unwavering resolve to help Bangladesh reach 365 all out on day two of the second and final cricket Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

At the first interval of the day, he was batting on 171 with Eabdot Hossain who is yet to score after facing 15 balls.

But he soon came back with Ebadot only to see the latter being run-out three runs later.

He missed his fourth double hundred by 25 runs. Out of his nine centuries, five now was 150 plus, proving his knack to play big knock when he crossed the century.

Sri Lanka pacers Kasun Rajitha (5-62) and Asitha Fernando (4-93) claimed all of the fallen nine wickets with both of them registering their career-best figures.

Rajitha struck in the eighth over of the day, dismissing Liton Das after Bangladesh resumed at 277-5. Liton poked a length delivery to edge behind the wicket to be out on 141 off 246 which included 16 fours and one six.

Three balls later, Rajitha took Mosaddek Hossain for a duck as the batter edged a delivery that moved slightly.

But Mushfiqur remained firm and brought up his 150 from 291 balls, nudging a delivery by offspinner Ramesh Mendis past square leg for two.

Fernando then removed Taijul Islam (15) and Khaled Ahmed (0) to take Sri Lanka closer to wrapping up Bangladesh's innings.

However, Mushfiqur who so far hammered 21 fours in his 339-ball knock, resisted the Lankan bowlers in the extended lunch session to keep his fourth double century's hope alive.

Cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim / Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs SL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

3h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

4h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

22h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

4h | Videos
Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

17h | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

18h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature