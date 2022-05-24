Stubborn Mushfiqur lifts Bangladesh to 365

Amid the regular strike of the Sri Lanka pacers, Mushfiqur Rahim showed unwavering resolve to help Bangladesh reach 365 all out on day two of the second and final cricket Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

At the first interval of the day, he was batting on 171 with Eabdot Hossain who is yet to score after facing 15 balls.

But he soon came back with Ebadot only to see the latter being run-out three runs later.

He missed his fourth double hundred by 25 runs. Out of his nine centuries, five now was 150 plus, proving his knack to play big knock when he crossed the century.

Sri Lanka pacers Kasun Rajitha (5-62) and Asitha Fernando (4-93) claimed all of the fallen nine wickets with both of them registering their career-best figures.

Rajitha struck in the eighth over of the day, dismissing Liton Das after Bangladesh resumed at 277-5. Liton poked a length delivery to edge behind the wicket to be out on 141 off 246 which included 16 fours and one six.

Three balls later, Rajitha took Mosaddek Hossain for a duck as the batter edged a delivery that moved slightly.

But Mushfiqur remained firm and brought up his 150 from 291 balls, nudging a delivery by offspinner Ramesh Mendis past square leg for two.

Fernando then removed Taijul Islam (15) and Khaled Ahmed (0) to take Sri Lanka closer to wrapping up Bangladesh's innings.

However, Mushfiqur who so far hammered 21 fours in his 339-ball knock, resisted the Lankan bowlers in the extended lunch session to keep his fourth double century's hope alive.