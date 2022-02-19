Stuart Law named Afghanistan interim head coach for Bangladesh tour

19 February, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 08:14 pm

Stuart Law named Afghanistan interim head coach for Bangladesh tour

“Former Australian middle-order batter Stuart Grant Law has been named as the interim head coach of the national men’s cricket team for the Bangladesh Series,” a press release from the ACB read.

Photo: Courtesy
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday has appointed Australia's Stuart Law as interim coach of the men's national cricket team for the limited-over series against Bangladesh. He will take over from Lance Klusener who stepped down from the post in September last year.

"Former Australian middle-order batter Stuart Grant Law has been named as the interim head coach of the national men's cricket team for the Bangladesh Series," a press release from the ACB read.

According to the ACB, Law had already reached Bangladesh and will step up into the role of interim head coach ahead of the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law played a solitary test for Australia in 1995, scoring an unbeaten half-century. He has also represented Australia in 54 ODIs.  

After the 2011 World Cup, Law briefly acted as Sri Lanka's interim coach before being appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh in 2011-2012. He led Bangladesh to their first Asia Cup final. Law worked as a batting consultant of the Australia cricket team and worked with the West Indies and Bangladesh U-19 team as well. 

Afghanistan National Team is currently undergoing a conditioning camp in Sylhet ahead of the ODI series against the home side. The series will begin with the first of the three ODIs on 23 March.

Afghanistan ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC) ,Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail, Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Traveling reserves: Qais Ahmad, Salim Safi.

T20I squad: Mohammad Nabi (C), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.

