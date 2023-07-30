Stuart Broad to retire at the end of ongoing Ashes

Sports

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 12:24 am

Related News

Stuart Broad to retire at the end of ongoing Ashes

Broad, 37, is only the second fast bowler to reach the milestone of 600 Test wickets. 

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 12:24 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England great Stuart Broad has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the fifth Ashes Test.

Broad, 37, is only the second fast bowler to reach the milestone of 600 Test wickets. 

The fifth most successful bowler in Test history with 602 wickets, told Sky Sports after stumps on the third day: "Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket."

"It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have."

Broad revealed he'd come to the decision on Friday evening. "I've been thinking about it for a couple of weeks."

"England versus Australia has always been sort of the pinnacle for me."

Broad was two not out at stumps on the third day in England's second innings 389-9, with the hosts now 377 runs ahead as they push for a series-levelling win.

"I've loved the battles with Australia that have come my way personally, and the team's way. I've got a love affair with Ashes cricket, and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be on Ashes cricket."

Cricket

Stuart Broad / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

3h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

16h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

7h | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

9h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

9h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

10h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon