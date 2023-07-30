Stuart Broad to retire at the end of ongoing Ashes

England great Stuart Broad has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the fifth Ashes Test.

BREAKING 🚨: Stuart Broad announces he will retire from cricket after the Ashes ends. pic.twitter.com/dNv8EZ0qnC— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 29, 2023

Broad, 37, is only the second fast bowler to reach the milestone of 600 Test wickets.

The fifth most successful bowler in Test history with 602 wickets, told Sky Sports after stumps on the third day: "Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket."

"It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have."

Broad revealed he'd come to the decision on Friday evening. "I've been thinking about it for a couple of weeks."

"England versus Australia has always been sort of the pinnacle for me."

Broad was two not out at stumps on the third day in England's second innings 389-9, with the hosts now 377 runs ahead as they push for a series-levelling win.

"I've loved the battles with Australia that have come my way personally, and the team's way. I've got a love affair with Ashes cricket, and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be on Ashes cricket."