Stuart Broad responds after a fan trolled him following England’s loss

England, on Monday, September 6, conceded an unassailable 2-1 lead to India in the five-match Test series. The Brits had the game in their control going into the fifth day of the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval in London. They needed less than 300 runs to win the game with all 10 wickets in hand. Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed were going great guns for them.

The duo had stitched together a 100-run stand for the opening wicket to put the Three Lions in command. However, the Indian bowlers made a stupendous comeback and shot the Brits out for 210 runs in the fourth innings. Subsequently, the Virat Kohli-led team won the game by 157 runs. Before that, they had also won the Lord's Test by 151 runs.

In the meantime, the International Cricket Council lauded Team India for their performance at The Oval. The apex board congratulated Kohli's men for winning their first Test win at the venue since 1971. "India conquer The Oval- their first win at the venue since 1971," the ICC wrote on Instagram.

Fan trolls Stuart Broad

The post gave one of the Indian fans a chance to troll Stuart Broad, the veteran England fast bowler, who has already been ruled out of the series. The fan asked the speedster to send a reply after England's thumping loss in the penultimate game of the series.

"Hey @stuartbroad you told that England will win this match on the first day of the match. Can you please come in the comment section?" the fan wrote while commenting on ICC's post.

Broad also had a witty reply in store for the Indian fan. He wrote, "@navishthakur422 on holiday, what's happened?"

After England's loss, Joe Root, their skipper, was frustrated after his team grassed the chance of winning the fourth Test.

"It's frustrating, thought we'll get something from the game today, we had an opportunity of winning a Test match. The opening partnership was outstanding, credit to India, they got the ball to reverse. I thought Bumrah's spell was the real turning point of the game," Root said.

"From our side, we'll have to look at other areas where we missed opportunities, maybe we should have made more of an advantage with the first-innings lead and should have taken the chances that were offered," he added.