Strange father-son incident in cricket: Chris Broad penalizing son Stuart for using inappropriate language

Sports

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 05:08 pm

The game of cricket has also witnessed some strange father-son incidents. The duo of Chris Broad and Stuart Broad have been involved in one such incident.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A child will always look to replicate his father on the cricket field. When a young cricketer, whose father has played cricket at the highest level, decides to take up the game of cricket professionally, he will look to follow in his father's footsteps. There have been a few father-son-duos who have represented their teams and tasted success at the international level.

However, the game of cricket has also witnessed some strange father-son incidents. The duo of Chris Broad and Stuart Broad have been involved in one such incident.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ICC relaxed its rules about having a neutral match-referee in a Test match. The Test series between England and Pakistan back in August last year witnessed Chris Broad being a match-referee for the first time in a Test match involving his home team England.

In the first Test of the series at Manchester, Stuart Broad was fined by his father Chris Broad. The incident occurred in Pakistan's second innings when the younger Broad used inappropriate language and also gave an inappropriate send off to Yasir Shah.

Stuart Broad was fined 15% of the match fee and was also handed over a demerit point.

Stuart however came up with a hilarious reaction on Twitter. 

Cricket fans' group England's Barmy Army on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote," Stuart Broad fined and given a demerit point by his dad, match referee Chris Broad! Looks like we might need to change the words to his song slightly."

To this, the 34-year-old fast bowler replied: "He's (father) off the Chrismas card and present list."

A father penalizing a son for using inappropriate language on the cricket field is one of the strangest incidents the game has witnessed.

