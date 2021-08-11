The story behind Messi choosing to wear No.30 in PSG

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 06:47 pm

The story behind Messi choosing to wear No.30 in PSG

No. 30 was the number worn by Messi at Barca when he first broke into the senior set-up as a teenager.

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 06:47 pm
Photo:PSG
Photo:PSG

Messi has reportedly agreed a two-year contract at the Parc des Princes that includes the option for a third and will see him earn at least €35million net per year, while he will also receive a €25m signing-on bonus.

Messi wore the No 10 shirt at Barcelona. The jersey is currently in the possession of his close friend Neymar at PSG.

But the 34-year-old didn't want to take it off the Brazilian and instead chose No 30. 

No. 30 was the number worn by Messi at Barca when he first broke into the senior set-up as a teenager.

He had that shirt from 2004/05 for two seasons until 06/07, when he took on the no19 jersey vacated by Spanish left-back Fernando Navarro.

Messi then became Barca's most famous and iconic no10 in 2008, when mentor Ronaldinho departed for AC Milan. 

Reports have suggested that Neymar even offered the No.10. But Messi refused the offer and picked up the No 30.

A new problem occurred. In Ligue 1 along with the No 1, No 16 and No 30 are booked for goalkeepers only. 

PSG requested France's Ligue de Football Professionnel to allow Messi to take the jersey.

Messi had other options. But picking No 30 proves Messi's emotional attachment to Barcelona. 

The choice in Paris seemingly came down to 30 and 19, and after PSG backup goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier agreed to give up No. 30, Messi's choice was made.

The number is going to take some getting used to, but then again, all of this is new - number included. 
 

