Storm cuts short Pakistan warm-up ahead of Australia Tests

Pakistan's only warm-up match ahead of their three-Test series against Australia was cut short Saturday after a freak storm prevented further play.

The Prime Minister's XI trailed the tourists by 24 runs at 367-4 on day three of the four-day fixture when an electrical storm lashed Canberra late Friday.

It blew the covers off the Manuka Oval pitch, exposing it to rain, with the umpires abandoning the clash as a draw without any further action on Saturday.

The decision denied Australia's Matt Renshaw the chance to build on his unbeaten 136 in the race to replace opener David Warner when he quits Test cricket.

Pakistan had declared at 391-9 on the back of skipper Shan Masood's 201 not out.

The first Test starts in Perth on Thursday before moving to Melbourne and then Sydney, where 37-year-old Warner has indicated he plans to draw the curtain on his long Test career.