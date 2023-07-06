Stop concentrating on just India vs Pakistan, it's just one match: Shaheen

Team India have always been the dominating side if we look at their stats against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Be it in the 1992 edition, which was the first time the arch rivals met in the showpiece event, or the previous edition which was played in England, the Men In Blue have always been on front against the neighbours.

Not just in the 50-over World Cup, but India boasts of a similar record in the shorter format. Apart from the rare hiccup in the 2021 T20 World Cup held in UAE, the team has always produced exceptional results against Pakistan.

While winning and losing are an integral part of sport, the onus is now on Rohit Sharma and Co. to continue the trend. Meanwhile, Pakistan too have an immense pressure of rewriting history, which makes the marque clash between the two sides the most anticipated match of the tournament.

However, Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, who displayed terrific form in the Vitality Blast, feels equal importance should be given to other matches and the focus should be on winning the World Cup and not just on India.

"We should stop thinking and concentrating on just the India versus Pakistan match because that's just one game. We need to focus our thoughts on how to win the World Cup, and as a team, this will be our aim," Afridi was quoted as saying in a report by Cricket Pakistan.

The two sides will meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 15 October.

Afridi missed a chunk of matches due to a knee injury and made a return to competitive cricket in the last edition of Pakistan Super League. The tall and lanky pacer also quashed concerns about his fitness, stating he is ready to go with the Pakistan unit against Sri Lanka, which is also his first outing in international cricket after the injury.

"I am fully fit; that's why I'm back in the Test team. If I hadn't been fully match fit, my name wouldn't have been in the squad. I will be playing for Pakistan's national team, not for a club-level team."