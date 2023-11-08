Stokes' ton, Dawid Malan's explosive 87 power ENG to 339/9 against Netherlands

A superb ton by Ben Stokes powered England to 339/9 in 50 overs after they opted to bat against the Netherlands in the World Cup encounter in Pune.

Stokes smashed 108(84) before getting out to Logan van Beek in the final over. He was also involved in a crucial 124-run partnership with Chris Woakes after England were reduced to 192-6 in 35.2 overs.

Woakes also completed his half-century in the process and was dismissed for 51(45).

Earlier, Dawid Malan gave England an explosive start. He along with Jonny Bairstow added 48 runs for the opening wicket before Bairstow fell for 15(17). Malan then completed his seventh half-century and added 85 runs for the second wicket with Joe Root. England then endured a middle-over collapse and lost Malan, Root, Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Moeen Ali in quick succession.

Malan scored 87 in 74 balls, while Root chipped in with 35-ball 28. Rest failed to resist the attack and departed quickly, with Butter and Ali falling for single-digit scores.