Stokes' ton, Dawid Malan's explosive 87 power ENG to 339/9 against Netherlands

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 November, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 06:51 pm

Related News

Stokes' ton, Dawid Malan's explosive 87 power ENG to 339/9 against Netherlands

Stokes smashed 108(84) before getting out to Logan van Beek in the final over. He was also involved in a crucial 124-run partnership with Chris Woakes after England were reduced to 192-6 in 35.2 overs.

Hindustan Times
08 November, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 06:51 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

A superb ton by Ben Stokes powered England to 339/9 in 50 overs after they opted to bat against the Netherlands in the World Cup encounter in Pune.

Stokes smashed 108(84) before getting out to Logan van Beek in the final over. He was also involved in a crucial 124-run partnership with Chris Woakes after England were reduced to 192-6 in 35.2 overs.

Woakes also completed his half-century in the process and was dismissed for 51(45).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, Dawid Malan gave England an explosive start. He along with Jonny Bairstow added 48 runs for the opening wicket before Bairstow fell for 15(17). Malan then completed his seventh half-century and added 85 runs for the second wicket with Joe Root. England then endured a middle-over collapse and lost Malan, Root, Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Moeen Ali in quick succession.

Malan scored 87 in 74 balls, while Root chipped in with 35-ball 28. Rest failed to resist the attack and departed quickly, with Butter and Ali falling for single-digit scores.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Ben Stokes / England Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

5h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

5h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

9h | Panorama
As the fisherfolk battle the sea’s unpredictability, they find themselves entangled in a different kind of unpredictable struggle on land. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Endless cycle of poverty and struggle along the shore

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

3h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

5h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

7h | TBS Career
The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

23h | TBS World