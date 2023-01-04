Stokes on Labuschagne dismissal controversy: 'ICC should get rid of soft signal'

England Test captain Ben Stokes criticised the usage of soft signals in cricket while deciding whether to dismiss a player and asserted that only the third umpire should make the call.

"ICC should get rid of the soft signal and let the 3rd umpire who has all the technology to make the decision when the on field umpires send it upstairs, all the controversy is always around the soft signal given," Stokes said on Twitter.

Stokes made the remark after Marnus Labuschagne was controversially given not out on Wednesday during the third Test match between Australia and South Africa.

In the first innings of Australia, Labuschagne was caught at first slip. The fielding team believed Labuschagne was out after Simon Harmer made a low catch. The bowling end umpire, Paul Reiffel, gave the soft signal for out after the on-field umpires sent the decision to the third umpire.

According to ICC's playing conditions, "Soft signal is the visual communication by the bowler's end umpire to the third umpire (accompanied by additional information via two-way radio where necessary) of his/her initial on-field decision prior to initiating an Umpire Review."

"If the third umpire advises that the replay evidence is inconclusive, the on-field decision communicated at the start of the consultation process shall stand."

After reviewing the replays, the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough, changed his mind and declared the batter not out.

Fans on social media, however, claimed that there was little evidence in the replays to refute Reiffel's call or soft signal.