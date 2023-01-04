Stokes on Labuschagne dismissal controversy: 'ICC should get rid of soft signal'

Sports

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 07:20 pm

Related News

Stokes on Labuschagne dismissal controversy: 'ICC should get rid of soft signal'

Stokes made the remark after Marnus Labuschagne was controversially given not out on Wednesday during the third Test match between Australia and South Africa.

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 07:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England Test captain Ben Stokes criticised the usage of soft signals in cricket while deciding whether to dismiss a player and asserted that only the third umpire should make the call.

"ICC should get rid of the soft signal and let the 3rd umpire who has all the technology to make the decision when the on field umpires send it upstairs, all the controversy is always around the soft signal given," Stokes said on Twitter.

Stokes made the remark after Marnus Labuschagne was controversially given not out on Wednesday during the third Test match between Australia and South Africa.

In the first innings of Australia, Labuschagne was caught at first slip. The fielding team believed Labuschagne was out after Simon Harmer made a low catch. The bowling end umpire, Paul Reiffel, gave the soft signal for out after the on-field umpires sent the decision to the third umpire.

According to ICC's playing conditions, "Soft signal is the visual communication by the bowler's end umpire to the third umpire (accompanied by additional information via two-way radio where necessary) of his/her initial on-field decision prior to initiating an Umpire Review."

"If the third umpire advises that the replay evidence is inconclusive, the on-field decision communicated at the start of the consultation process shall stand."

After reviewing the replays, the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough, changed his mind and declared the batter not out.

Fans on social media, however, claimed that there was little evidence in the replays to refute Reiffel's call or soft signal.

Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne / Ben Stokes / Australia Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the page &#039;Old Collection&#039; has 35,000 followers. So far more than 6,000 people have bought old books from Shariful Islam. Photos: Courtesy

How a former rice trader became a collector and promoter of rare books

12h | Panorama
According to ESDO in Bangladesh, every year, about 87,000 tonnes of single-use plastic are thrown away. Photo: Rehman Asad/ TBS

The world is looking to rein in single-use plastic. Will corporations in Bangladesh pay heed?

10h | Panorama
No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

9h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Thousand years of history in one room

Thousand years of history in one room

1h | TBS Stories
nuhash humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

nuhash humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

2h | TBS Entertainment
Where do billionaires keep their money?

Where do billionaires keep their money?

2h | TBS Stories
Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night