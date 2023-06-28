Stokes keeps faith with England's aggressive approach

Sports

AFP
28 June, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 12:15 am

Related News

Stokes keeps faith with England's aggressive approach

Stokes, adamant England "always want to win every game we play", added: "So when you hear stuff like that it obviously makes you feel good about what we're doing, that it's bringing a new fanbase to the game and it's reaching people that it might never have reached before."

AFP
28 June, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 12:15 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England captain Ben Stokes said an "awkward" changing room meeting with a new fan of Test cricket has underlined his faith in the team's dynamic 'Bazball' method.

A policy of all-out attach has paid rich dividends since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum joined forces last year, with England winning 11 out of 14 Tests.

But a thrilling two-wicket defeat by arch-rivals Australia in last week's Ashes opener at Edgbaston led several former England internationals to warn Stokes's men would need to curb their attacking instincts if they were to level the five-match series at Lord's, where the second Test starts Wednesday.

Stokes, however, is convinced England's approach remains both their best chance of winning and attracting new fans to the red-ball game, with that belief reinforced by a chance encounter during a recent family break at Durham's Seaham Hall hotel.

"I had a conversation in the men's changing room at a spa about the game, which was a bit awkward," Stokes told reporters at Lord's on Tuesday.

"He said 'are you the cricketer or do you just look like him?' And I was like, yeah, it is me. He just said, 'I went down to the pub after work and I don't even follow cricket, I was just going to go down for a quick few'. He ended up having a few more and said he was just transfixed on the game."

Stokes, adamant England "always want to win every game we play", added: "So when you hear stuff like that it obviously makes you feel good about what we're doing, that it's bringing a new fanbase to the game and it's reaching people that it might never have reached before."

Meanwhile, Stokes said that even though England first-choice spinner Jack Leach had suffered a series-ending back injury before the first Test only for replacement Moeen Ali to incur a finger problem at Edgbaston, a parable from opener Zak Crawley had helped stop him believing events were conspiring against his side.

"You could think like that, but Zak actually made an unbelievable speech yesterday in the huddle," he said. "

"It was around a Chinese farmer and luck. One thing happens and it might not mean it's the end of the world. You don't know why things happen, if it's for a good reason or not, it's just one of those things to deal with."

Cricket

Ben Stokes / Brendon McCullum / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

13h | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

16h | Panorama
Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

1d | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

5h | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

4h | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

12h | TBS Stories
The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

13h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production