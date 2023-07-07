Stokes keeps England's Ashes hopes alive

07 July, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 09:12 pm

Stokes keeps England's Ashes hopes alive

Trailing 2-0 in the best-of-five series, England were in danger of conceding a large first-innings lead when they slumped to 142-7 at lunch on the second day in reply to Australia's 263. But all-rounder Stokes's brilliant 80 took them to 237 all out, a deficit of just 26 runs, despite Australia captain Pat Cummins's fine return of 6-91. Stokes also hit a blistering 155 in the second Test at Lord's last week as England suffered a 43-run defeat.

07 July, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 09:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England captain Ben Stokes's latest dashing counter-attack kept his side's Ashes hopes alive in the third Test at Headingley on Friday.

Trailing 2-0 in the best-of-five series, England were in danger of conceding a large first-innings lead when they slumped to 142-7 at lunch on the second day in reply to Australia's 263.
But all-rounder Stokes's brilliant 80 took them to 237 all out, a deficit of just 26 runs, despite Australia captain Pat Cummins's fine return of 6-91.
Stokes also hit a blistering 155 in the second Test at Lord's last week as England suffered a 43-run defeat.

Friday's innings revived memories of Stokes's Ashes heroics at Headingley four years ago, when his astounding unbeaten century guided England to a remarkable one-wicket win.
Stuart Broad then removed David Warner for the 17th time in Tests, the left-hander caught in the slips for one as he fell to his nemesis yet again.

It was an important breakthrough for England, a bowler down with paceman Ollie Robinson off the field with a back spasm he had suffered earlier in the match.

But at tea, Australia were 29-1 in their second innings -- a lead of 55 runs.

After losing local heroes Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow early in the day, England were seven wickets down when Chris Woakes fell to the last ball before lunch.

But recalled fast bowler Mark Wood, having taken an impressive 5-34 on Thursday, then set about Australia's bowlers, hitting a six first ball off left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

It was the start of an eight-ball salvo that yielded 24 runs and got the deficit down to under a hundred runs before Wood holed out off fast bowler Cummins.

Stokes then upped his tempo with three consecutive boundaries.

But the England skipper was reprieved twice on 45 off successive deliveries from off-spinner Todd Murphy.

He was dropped by Starc, running in from long-off, before Murphy -- called up after Nathan Lyon's tour-ending calf injury at Lord's -- then failed to hold a hard-hit return catch.
Stokes completed an 86-ball fifty in style when he drove Murphy for a straight six and promptly repeated the dose the very next delivery.

He launched Murphy for another six before he holed out next ball off the spinner to end a 108-ball stay featuring six fours and five sixes.

Earlier, England resumed on 68-3 only to lose four wickets for 74 runs in the morning session.
Root was 19 not out and Bairstow, whose controversial stumping exit at Lord's provoked a furious row, unbeaten on one.

The pair received a rousing reception on a sunny morning at their Yorkshire home ground.
But Root fell for his overnight score with just the second ball of the day, when the star batsman tentatively edged Cummins to Warner at first slip.

Bairstow then exited for 12 when he flat-footedly drove at a ball angled across him from Starc, with Steve Smith holding a sharp catch in front of his face at second slip.
England were now in dire straits at 87-5.

For all his commitment to England's aggressive 'Bazball' style, Stokes -- in at 68-4 -- was content to play the situation and only went for his shots when left with the tail.
Woakes and Moeen Ali however both perished going for pull shots rather than trying to support their skipper.

World Test champions Australia, bidding for their first Ashes series win in England in 22 years, had been indebted Thursday to Mitchell Marsh.

The all-rounder marked his first Test since 2019 with a run-a-ball 118 after being dropped on 12 when Root floored a regulation slip catch.

 

