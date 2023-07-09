Stokes has 'no hesitation' England can complete Ashes comeback

Sports

AFP
09 July, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 09:34 pm

Related News

Stokes has 'no hesitation' England can complete Ashes comeback

Australia still lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and need just one more win to secure their first Ashes triumph in England for 22 years.

AFP
09 July, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 09:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England captain Ben Stokes said he has no doubt his side can pull off a remarkable Ashes comeback after winning a dramatic third Test by three wickets on Sunday.

Chasing 251 to win at Headingley, England slumped to 171-6.

Harry Brook's 75 put the hosts back in command before Chris Woakes (32 not out) and Mark Wood (16 not out) got Stokes' men over the line.

Australia still lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and need just one more win to secure their first Ashes triumph in England for 22 years.

But Stokes remains confident England can become just the second team to win a Test series from 2-0 down after the Don Bradman-inspired 1936/37 Australia side that won the Ashes.

"Yep. No hesitation," said Stokes when asked if England can win the series.

"Another down to the wire game. It's nice to get over the line in this one and keep our hopes alive."

Stokes' 155 was not enough as England fell just short in a run chase in the controversial second Test at Lord's last week.

But he and the selectors could afford themselves a pat on the back as the three changes they made to the side paid dividends.

Woakes and Wood starred with both bat and ball, while Moeen Ali took the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in Australia's second innings.

"It's great when you make decisions like that and they have a big impact on the team," added Stokes.

"We want people to come in and impact the game in their moment to put us in a commanding position and all three guys did that."

The fourth Test of the series gets under way at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 19.

Cricket

Ben Stokes / England Cricket Team / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

9h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

13h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

2h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

1h | TBS Stories
What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020