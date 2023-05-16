Stokes' fitness a concern for England ahead of Ashes

Sports

AFP
16 May, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 01:52 pm

Related News

Stokes' fitness a concern for England ahead of Ashes

The 31-year-old all-rounder was troubled by his left knee before the IPL. On 21 April, Chennai coach Stephen Fleming said that Stokes had suffered "another little setback", without giving details.

AFP
16 May, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 01:52 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

England Test captain Ben Stokes is still unable to bowl and is only "batting cover", his coach at IPL side Chennai Super Kings says, in a fresh injury scare weeks before the Ashes.

Stokes has played only two matches after being bought by Chennai for $1.96 million at the start of this season in early April, before being benched with a toe injury.

The 31-year-old all-rounder was troubled by his left knee before the IPL.

On 21 April, Chennai coach Stephen Fleming said that Stokes had suffered "another little setback", without giving details.

On Sunday Fleming said that Stokes was still unable to bowl and reports suggest the player will return to Britain after Chennai's final group game at the weekend, even though the team looks set for the next round.

"Ben's ability to bowl overs at the moment is still a bit of a challenge, but he's there as that batting cover," Fleming said.

"But with Moeen (Ali) bowling well in good conditions -- we go to Delhi (next), which has been turning -- we think the balance of the side has been right."

The former New Zealand captain added: "And look, we're second on the table, so it's not our style to chop and change just because we've had a loss where things didn't go our way."

It is the latest blow to England's Ashes plans after fast bowler Jofra Archer pulled out of the IPL with injury last week.

There are also concerns over James Anderson.

England host Ireland for a one-off Test starting 1 June ahead of the crunch Australia series, which begins in Birmingham on 16 June.

Cricket

Ben Stokes / England Cricket Team / ashes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

3h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

3h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

18h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

21h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

23h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman