Stokes blames clustered schedule for England's recent poor ODI run

Sports

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 02:31 pm

The visitors' inconsistent recent performances were questioned after they lost the first ODI of their three-match series against South Africa by 27 runs on Friday.

Ben Stokes, England's Test captain and all-rounder, believes that their recent downturn in form in ODIs is directly related to playing too many games too quickly. 

The visitors' inconsistent recent performances were questioned after they lost the first ODI of their three-match series against South Africa by 27 runs on Friday.

A certain news outlet tweeted a picture of England's recent decline in one-day cricket performance and added a comment box for fans to respond with their thoughts on the situation.

After being destroyed 3-0 by Australia shortly after the T20 World Cup ended, this was England's fourth consecutive loss in an ODI. 

One of the key reasons Ben Stokes decided to leave ODI cricket in the first place was certainly the tight schedule.

