Stokes backs Brook to deliver the goods in all formats like Kohli

Sports

Hindustan Times
13 December, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:46 pm

Related News

Stokes backs Brook to deliver the goods in all formats like Kohli

A fighting century from Harry Brook and Mark Wood's fiery spell in the 2nd innings was enough to dismantle Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Ground. Brook and Wood fashioned England's hard-fought 26-run win over Pakistan which also paved the way for Stokes' men to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Hindustan Times
13 December, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England's aggressive approach of playing the longest and oldest format has continued to pay the Three Lions rich dividends in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. Babar Azam-led Pakistan were expected to live up to its favourites tag when England toured the Asian nation for the first time in 17 years. Led by superstar Ben Stokes, the Brendon McCullum-coached side outclassed favourites Pakistan, who started the second Test of the three-match series as they did the first.

A fighting century from Harry Brook and Mark Wood's fiery spell in the 2nd innings was enough to dismantle Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Ground. Brook and Wood fashioned England's hard-fought 26-run win over Pakistan which also paved the way for Stokes' men to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Talking about England's epic win in Multan, Stokes singled out one such individual who he believes has the potential to deliver the goods like batting icon Virat Kohli.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the England skipper lauded his teammate Brook, who was declared the Player of the Match in the 2nd Test. "Harry had the summer he had last year and had all the big ups before he made his debut at the end of the summer. To come here and put in that performance again is just phenomenal. He is one of those rare players where you look across all formats and you can just see him being successful anywhere. Massive shout but Virat Kohli is one of those guys where his technique is just so simple it works everywhere," Stokes said.

The 23-year-old has played only 3 Tests for the Three Lions. Brook made his Test debut against South Africa at Kennington Oval earlier this year. Brook's 108 off 149 balls laid the foundation for England's match-winning total in the 2nd innings. Wood-inspired England dismantled Pakistan for 328 before Lunch on Day 4 as the hosts lost the series decider by 26 runs. England will meet Pakistan in the third and final Test at the Karachi National Stadium on Saturday.

Cricket

Ben Stokes / Harry Brook / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

7h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

7h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

7h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

27m | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

2h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

7h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis