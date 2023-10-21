Stokes back as England win toss and field first against South Africa in crucial World Cup clash

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to field first against South Africa in a crucial World Cup clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

South Africa are without their regular captain Temba Bavuma who is out with illness. Reeza Hendricks will open the innings with Quinton de Kock. Aiden Markram is standing in as captain. 

England have made three changes as they have brought in Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson and David Willey. Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran sits out.

"We are going to bowl first. Generally a good ground for chasing, that's the reason behind it. It's not about looking back, need to look forward. Need to be at our best. Stokes comes in, Willey and Atkinson come in for Woakes and Curran. This wicket favours pace, so we are focussing on that. Everyone is eager to get going. Need to be true to ourselves. We need to play our brand of cricket," said Buttler.

"Bavuma is ill, so Reeza comes in. Nice opportunity for him. Might be a little bit in it (pitch) during the powerplay. Sort of motivates you a bit. Not focusing too much on it. It's about reaching those standards set by us. Reeza has been knocking on the door for a while, he comes in. It's a fantastic opportunity for him," Markram said.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley 

